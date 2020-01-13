Teen saves family, is burned in fire in Gretna

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - A 16-year-old boy sustained a minor burn while getting his family out of a mobile home that was heavily damaged in a fire early Monday.

The Gretna Volunteer Fire Department says the fire started about 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of Millstream Drive in Gretna.

Seven people were in the home at the time of the fire. The boy ran back into the house at one point to save a four-month-old.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. No other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is helping the family with living arrangements.