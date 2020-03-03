Crime down overall, homicides unchanged in latest Roanoke Police report

In Roanoke last year, it was an all-too-familiar sight in many communities: flashing blue lights and caution tape marking yet another shooting. Monday, acting police chief Chester Smith summed up the violence before city council

WDBJ7 photo

In total, 38 people were shot in the Star City in 2019; 12 died.

"We won't be satisfied till there's no more of that," said Smith.

That figure roughly matches the previous year, when 11 people died as a result of gun violence. The number of rapes and robberies also remained largely unchanged.

However, Smith says overall, crime in Roanoke is headed in the right direction.

"We see from the report that violent crime is trending down," he said.

Aggravated assaults fell nearly 17 percent last year, domestic aggravated assaults even further, dropping nearly 37 percent. Smith attributes the decline to better deployment of officers and greater community engagement.

"I also want to to give the community a lot of credit for working with us, partnering with us," he said.

"I was encouraged," said Vice Mayor Joe Cobb.

Cobb says the numbers presented will help the city's gun violence task force continue its work.

"We want to be able to monitor, not only on a daily basis, but over the course of the coming years, how effective our solutions are going to be," he said.

For his part, Acting Chief Smith says there's plenty to be done in the coming year, and says his department is committed to continuing the fight against gun violence.

"You can never, ever put too much emphasis on gun violence, until it's zero," said Smith.

