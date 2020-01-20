Crowds file out after peaceful gun rights rally in Richmond

Hundreds, if not thousands, poured out of the capitol grounds in Richmond following the rally supporting the protection of gun laws.

Crowds pictured Monday morning

Flags, hats, and chants filled the area as people shared their strong feelings around protecting their Second Amendment rights. "He's not going to tell me how to live. He has no moral fiber," was the message one gun rights advocate directed in reference to Democratic Governor Ralph Northam.

People from Roanoke and Lynchburg joined participants from many states that felt like they needed to be there in-person to share their feelings and make themselves seen. Southwest Virginia was further supported on-site in Richmond by people from Giles County, Wytheville, Vinton and Buchanan.

A large collection of authorities was formed between Virginia State Police, Capitol Police, and Richmond Police to keep the day's events safe.

Despite numerous loud chants barreling through the grounds, the event has remained peaceful into the early afternoon.

