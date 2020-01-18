Cult 'anointed by God' kills 7 in Panama Jungle

Members of a religious sect who believed themselves “anointed by God” allegedly killed seven people and tortured more in a remote indigenous community of Panama.

Villagers say five of the dead are children whose grandfather and two uncles belonged to the cult. El Terrón is nestled in the jungle of the indigenous Ngabé Buglé enclave on Panama’s Caribbean coast — and it is largely cut off from the modern world.

Many in the community of 300 are Roman Catholic, but a small group formed the sect several months ago, and nine have been arrested on charges of murder.

A distraught tribal leader says: “Nobody expected this.”