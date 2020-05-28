Cunningham Tire in Bassett will reopen Friday after flood damage closure

Cunningham Tire in Bassett will re-open to the public Friday after being closed because of extensive flood damage for several days.

The business will open at 8 a.m. and will operate on a limited service basis for a few weeks until the staff can get everything back up and running at pre-storm damage levels. Customers are encouraged to call ahead and schedule service appointments to ensure service availability.

Customers can call 276-629-1142 to schedule service appointments.

In a statement, the business says, "Cunningham Tire would like to offer our sincere thanks and appreciation to all of the local public safety agencies and construction companies that responded so quickly to assist us in our time of need since Sunday’s historic storm. We also want to thank our loyal customers for their support over the years. Cunningham Tire has served Henry County and the surrounding communities for over 42 years and we look forward to serving you for even more."

