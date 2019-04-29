Advertisement

‘Cupfection’ sundaes is Dairy Queen’s new sweet treat

Brownie and Oreo Cupfection (Left) and Summer Berry Cake Cupfection (Right)
Brownie and Oreo Cupfection (Left) and Summer Berry Cake Cupfection (Right)(WDBJ)
By Kelvin Whitehurst
Published: Apr. 29, 2019 at 1:34 PM EDT
Need to chill out? It’s starting to get warmer and Dairy Queen is starting to releasing two new ways to keep you cool.

is a chocolate lovers dream. According to Dairy Queen, the new Cupfection has cold, creamy vanilla soft serve topped with a Triple Chocolate Brownie, Oreo cookie pieces, chocolate sauce and marshmallow topping.

If chocolate isn't your thing, keep an eye out for the

! Which is filled with berries and bits of chocolate.

Menu items will vary by location.

