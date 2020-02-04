Custom Truck One Source creates 61 new jobs

Custom Truck One Source is investing $2.6 million into its manufacturing operations.

WDBJ7 photo

The company specializes in creating and distributing specialized trucks and other heavy equipment.

Custom Truck grew from 17 employees in 2008 to 192 today.

The expansion is the third in the past 10 years.

"They've already invested in a new repair shop and they've built a new building for welding, so this is a company that over time has grown quite a bit and now they're making another big splash with new jobs and investment," said Traci Blido, Bedford County Economic Development Director.

Bedford County's Economic Development Authority also provided a cash incentive tied to the company's growth and investment over the next three years.

