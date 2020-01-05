Customers say goodbye to Wade's Super Market in Christiansburg

It has been almost 70 years that a market in Christiansburg has been serving the community. Sunday, it is closing its doors for the last time. WDBJ7 caught up with customers and the owner of Wade's Super Market to find out what made this grocery store so special.

"It's a sad day," Greg Wade, the current owner of Wade's Super Market, said.

He got emotional when talking about how Wade's Super Market, a business that stretched over three generations, was closing.

Wade grew up co-owning the grocery store and took it over full-time 35 years ago.

"I have wonderful memories since the time I could start remembering. Today's not as nice," he said.

Wade says financial and health issues have led him to make the difficult decision to close the 69-year-old store on Sunday.

"We all thought, at least I did, that this day would never come," Wade said.

Many customers shared Wade's sentiment, lining up to buy their favorite foods before it was too late.

"It was a great store and the management was great, the people were friendly and so forth, it felt like family," customer Earl Brown from Blacksburg said.

"The chicken is the best anywhere, they beat them all," customer Robert Harman from Dublin added.

Jerry Baber, another customer who is from Radford, said, "It's kinda sad that all this has come to an end."

Sad. If customers weren't saying it, they were feeling it.

"I knew everybody in there, and they were always friendly to you, and it's been a nice atmosphere the whole time, so they will be missed," Harman said.

But Wade says he still has hope that one day they could re-open.

"It's the only thing I've ever done, I don't know what else I would do, so I'll never say never," he said.

Everyone WDBJ7 spoke with agreed that Wade's Super Market is more than just a store. It's like a second home.

Wade's Super Market in Christiansburg was the last location for the family business. The Blacksburg store closed in the mid 90's and the Radford and Dublin stores closed within the last few years.

