Win prizes while planning your wedding in Danville

in Danville, you can win prizes while planning your wedding. Cash gift cards to be exact.

The Danville Wedding Show 2020 gives interested planners the chance to meet with local wedding professionals to go over potential ideas for their big day. Those who register in advance will be entered for a chance to win cash gift cards, according to the event Facebook page.

The day runs from 1 pm - 5 pm, Sunday, January 19 at the Community Market (629 Craghead St.). Tickets are $5 and can be purchased by clicking here.

Music and door prizes will also be a part of the fun!

