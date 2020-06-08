D-Day Memorial set to reopen doors to visitors Wednesday

Along with a few new safety measures, the National D-Day Memorial will welcome visitors back to their grounds Wednesday.

According to the Memorial, numerous new cleaning plans have been put in place for high-touch areas throughout the site. Staff and volunteers received training in coronavirus safety.

The sale of tickets has been relocated to the hospitality booth on-site in an effort to make the process as "contactless" as possible. Visitors are encouraged to buy tickets online and bring a printed copy or have a confirmation on your phone. Online purchases are at a discounted rate.

Visitors are not required to wear masks, being that the site is located outdoors. Plexiglass shields are present at registers at the ticketing area and gift store. Hand-sanitizing stations are present throughout the grounds.

While guided tours are temporarily at a halt, guests can use walking tour brochures and/or the free tour app. Docents will be around at different times for questions.

The use of golf carts has been suspended. Wheelchairs can be requested. Water fountains are shut down, while drink machines remain available and readily cleaned.

Pet kennels are open and regularly cleaned.

The Gift Store and Education Quonset Hut will remain closed until July 1 at which time it will welcome a limited number of visitors. The online gift shop, educational programs and lectures, and more can be accessed at https://www.dday.org/.

Anyone unable to visit can still help the Memorial by visiting the site and considering becoming a member, pledging a donation, or honoring a soldier with the purchase of a brick, a Memorial tree, bench or garden.

