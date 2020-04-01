DEQ notes trends in air quality related to COVID19 slowdown

Since many Virginians started working from home, preliminary data shows that's been good for the environment.

According to Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality, as of March 19 air monitors near busy roads are recording decreases in driving-related air pollutants, such as Nitrogen Oxide (NO) and PM2.5 (usually associated with soot from diesel trucks).

At other sites, DEQ reports decreases in other type of nitrogen oxides.

Officials expect pollution to decease "markedly" if traffic and commerce remains slowed, but hope to get a more complete picture later this week.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

