DGIF K9 Justice passes away from cancer

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries announced the passing of one of its K9 veterans.

Justice, a 10-year-old black Labrador retriever, passed away from cancer.

Justice began working with the DIGF Conservation Police K9 Program in 2011, where he was partnered with Senior CPO Wayne Billhimer. He retired on January 22, 2020 following a cancer diagnosis.

Billhimer and his wife adopted Justice and took care of him during his retirement and treatment.

“It’s hard to put into words, the bond we shared. He was part of my family ,” said Billhimer. “He was truly my best friend, who I fortunately got to take to work with me.”

K9 Justice and Billhimer worked together on evidence detection, suspect tracking, missing person searches, wildlife violation identification

and public outreach.

“Justice taught me lots of things in our time together, but one thing that stands out is perseverance,” Billhimer continued. “Some of the hardest cases we did were older cases, so we didn’t start working the case until a few day s after the crime. Justice would push through and never give up. The only time he would stop was when I would phy sically stop him and say , ‘We’re done.’ We tracked a suspect once and went seven miles. I was exhausted, but not once did Justice give up. He just kept going.”

K9 Justice also helped with public outreach. He and Billhimer made event appearances and did demonstrations.

“Justice would put on quite a show,” said Billhimer. “You c ould ask Justice what the limit on trout was, and he’d bark six times. That was a crowd favorite. When y ou said the word ‘bad guy,’ he’d bark. That helped our demos at schools and got a lot of attention. Justice knew his role in our demo really well.”

Major Scott Naff of the DGIF Conservation Police said, “Justice and Way ne were the face of the K9 program, especially in Western Virginia. Through Way ne’s initiative, Justice connected with more than three million people through the [popular 2018 Virginia Conservation Police] lip sync video.”

The DGIF Conservation Police K9 program is supported by the Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation’s Caring for the CPO K9s fund. Donations help support DGIF’s K9 program with veterinary bills, wellness-related costs and more.

