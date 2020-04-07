DMAS loosens intensive out patient restrictions allowing for addiction telehealth therapy

There's a particularly vulnerable group of people right here in Southwest Virginia who are getting a new kind of help through this pandemic. COVID-19 has caused stress and anxiety for many people, but for those dealing with addiction, their disease can be exasperated during our current crisis.

Up until just a few weeks ago, people in intensive out patient therapy (IOP) had to meet with their therapists face-to-face. However, the Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS) has loosened its restrictions so that telehealth for IOP clients can now be covered through insurance.

Inside a conference room in the Mount Rogers Community Services building in Wytheville, the chairs are usually filled with people during their tri-weekly group meeting. But now the coronavirus has limited social gatherings, even for therapeutic purposes.

"I think about it a lot," substance abuse counselor, Pat Helton sighed. "I think about it a lot."

When she first heard of the the measures being put in place to stop COVID-19, her first concern was for her clients.

"When I was first really concerned was when it was recommended that people isolate," she said.

Because that's exactly what counselors usually don't recommend their clients do.

"So we were looking to think outside the box," Helton said.

Technology became key when DMAS changed some of its IOP requirements in mid-March which then allowed Medicaid to support telehealth therapy for intensive out patient care.

"It has its own dynamic and people are able to participate and we pretty much go through and do a regular intensive group," Helton explained.

Terry, who didn't want to be identified on camera, conference-called into WDBJ7's interview to share the benefit telehealth has had on his own recovery.

"I think sometimes it makes it even a little easier to talk cause we are still face to face, but there's that one layer of removal it seems," he said. "It's almost like internet anonymity."

During this season of global crisis, Helton said people dependent on drugs, alcohol and other substances have an increased risk of returning to those negative coping habits which is why Mount Rogers started providing telehealth for IPO clients as soon as it was billable by Medicaid.

"Being able to sit with my peers and have open discussion about what's going on in our lives," Terry said, explaining what he likes about group therapy.

He's found that video conferencing hasn't taken away his ability to really connect with people and he's able to join the three meetings a week regularly now because of the convenience.

"It's so much easier not having to deal with transportation" he said. "You don't have to get up the extra time early to travel and actually fight the travel and get up there in traffic."

"With the COVID-19, it feels like it's pulled everyone closer," Dawn Taylor, a certified peer recovery specialist, said. "I'm sure being at home helps as well. People have definitely slowed down so this is a good time to take that time to think about recovery."

During these intensive three-hour-a-day, three-days-a-week for 16 weeks therapy sessions, clients share struggles with their peers and counselors, as well as create coping mechanisms and healthy self-soothing techniques.

Taylor uses her own experience with addiction connect with Terry and other clients.

"I think just like COVID-19, any of use can fall victim to addiction," Taylor said. "And you know, if you have the extra time to come in now, look at our services and see if something would fit to help."

So if you're at all concerned that your use of a substance is turning into abuse and even dependence, the folks at Mount Rogers want to help you now more than ever.

"I feel like people should give themselves a break and pick of the phone and call," Helton said. "That's the hardest part. To say, 'Hey I need some help.' And hopefully we'll be able to help."

Some health leaders are concerned however that IOP telehealth will only be temporarily allowed through the duration of social-distancing restrictions. Medical staff like those at Mount Rogers are hoping to convince DMAS and Medicaid that this service should be continued even after the COVID-19 crisis.

