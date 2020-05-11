DMV to remain closed for now, will require appointments in the future

The DMV announced Monday that all 75 customer service centers will remain closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, Governor Ralph Northam had extended the closure of DMV offices until May 11, but the department has made the decision to remain closed at this time.

The DMV says the validity of credentials will also be extended. Driver’s licenses and ID cards expiring on or before June 10, 2020 will be extended for 90 days, not to exceed July 31.

Vehicle registrations that expire in March and April are extended for 90 days, and those expiring in May are extended for 60 days, according to the DMV’s website.

Renewal fees will remain the same, but no late fees will be charged for those renewing during the extension period.

The DMV says it plans to reopen in a phased approach in order to ensure the health of everyone. Appointments will be required for specific services that require an in-person visit. If there is an alternate method available for the needed service - such as online or by mail - individuals should go that route.

Online and by-mail transactions continue to be processed. DMV call centers remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information on the DMV's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.