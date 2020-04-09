DMV turning many of Virginia's weigh stations into rest areas to support truckers

As truckers help supply the nation with essential products during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia DMV is planning to help support them by making most of Virginia's weigh stations rest areas for the time-being.

Until at least April 23, all 13 of the weigh stations in Virginia are closed due to the coronavirus. But with truck drivers busier than ever, and a larger proportion of the traffic on the road than ever, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is offering those stations as additional rest areas to accommodate the higher number of trucks on the road.

“The trucking industry is a vital link in our country’s supply chain,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “During these unprecedented times, we are especially grateful to these men and women serving on the front lines, and we are proud to help in any way we can.”

Drivers have also said they face many new challenges due to COVID-19, with restaurants limited to drive-thrus that their trucks won't fit in and few places letting them walk up.

So, for now, the DMV is offering the use of 246 truck parking spaces at 10 weigh stations across Virginia available for rest parking for commercial drivers.

The spots are available 24/7, until April 23 at the earliest.

To make truckers aware, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is helping the DMV by placing portable message signs along the interstates advertising the parking availability.

Weigh stations currently open as rest areas for truck drivers include:

• Alberta (I81, mile marker 22)

• Bland (I-77, mile marker 52)

• Carson (I-95, mile marker 39)

• Dumfries (I-95, mile marker 154)

• Middletown (Rt. 11, across from the I-81 weigh station)

• New Church (Rt. 13, 2 miles south of the Maryland state line)

• Sandston (I-64, mile marker 203)

• Stephen City (I-81, mile marker 304)

• Suffolk (Rt. 58, 1 mile west of the Chesapeake city line),

• Troutville (I-81, mile marker 149)

“We recognize that these are unusual times for tractor trailer drivers hauling goods in Virginia and across the nation with the industry working around the clock to deliver food and emergency supplies to those who desperately need them,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “We applaud their efforts and are proud to offer a place of refuge in this critical time.”

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has also granted an extension on the validity of commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) and commercial learner’s permits (CLPs) that expire between March 1 and June 29. Any licenses or permits set to expire in that time and any CDL medical certificate valid for 90 days or more that is due to expire on or after March 1 is effectively extended to June 30.

Also, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended hazardous materials endorsements that expire between March 1 and July 31 by 180 days.

The DMV has additionally notified administrators of the International Registration Plan (IRP) that Virginia’s waiver of registration and licensing requirements for motor carriers and a waiver of normal weight and width restriction in response to the pandemic COVID-19 emergency has been extended until May 19, 2020.

More information specific to CDL holders can be found at http://www.dmvnow.com/COVID19.