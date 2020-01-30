'We could have done better'; Lynchburg police update policy in response to 2018 shooting

The Lynchburg Police Department is updating policy, following an internal investigation into a 2018 officer-involved shooting that resulted in serious injuries to a city resident inside his home.

During a news conference Thursday, Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said officers "could have done better" when they shot Walker Sigler at his house on Link Road in the early morning hours of February 17, 2018. Sigler was shot in his right leg and suffered a shattered femur and loss of vision.

"What occurred nearly two years ago of February 17, 2018 was an anomaly for the LPD, not our standard," Zuidema said in his prepared statement.

The shooting took place as officers investigated what they believed to be a possible burglary at Sigler’s home, according to an earlier statement from a special prosecutor appointed to investigate the case. Ferron was on patrol with another officer in the area when he and the other officer observed an open door on Sigler’s home and requested backup. Ferron, who was training a new officer, ordered a tactical entry of the home. He did not observe any signs of forced entry or distress.

Three more officers, including Simmons, drove to the house for back-up. The five officers announced themselves, four standing at the front door, with their guns drawn. The special prosecutor said Sigler, who fell asleep on the couch while watching a movie, approached the door in a groggy state when he heard the officers yell into his home. When he got to the door, he slammed it shut after seeing several people with guns.

Ferron told investigators during an earlier hearing that he heard the abrupt sound of a door shutting and possibly the sound of the mailbox clinging, and fired two rounds towards the house in self defense. Simmons followed with two more, one of which hit Sigler.

During Thursday's media briefing, Zuidema released a series of policy updates relating how officers should respond to alarms and open doors in the future. Those changes included the addition of language stating "unless contingent circumstances exist, officers will not make entry onto private property for an open door without owner/controller consent."

Ferron and Simmons were originally charged with felony counts of reckless handling of a firearm, but avoided jail time by entering pleas of no contest and accepting misdemeanor convictions in March, 2019. The two received a suspended jail sentence and were ordered to complete two years of supervised probation, along with 100 hours of community service.

Ferron and Simmons both resigned from the Lynchburg police department before any administrative action related to the incident could be taken, according to a statement from the department.

A civil lawsuit filed by Sigler against Ferron and Simmons was settled for an undisclosed sum of money in December, 2019.

