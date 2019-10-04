Daleville restaurants grow produce hydroponically

Two restaurants in one hometown are taking the farm-to-table trend to the next level.

The owners of Town Center Tap House and Tizzone invested in a greenhouse over the summer to start growing their own produce.

“Right now we probably have about 2,500 plants growing,” Owner Shannon Cox said.

So far they’ve had two harvest and the greens have been popping up on plates at both restaurants.

“This is as farm to table you can get,” Cox said. “Like we literally harvest it here in the morning and that night it’s going on people’s plates.”

The produce is growing hydroponically, which means there’s no soil. Instead, a computer monitors the plant’s water and adds nutrients as necessary.

“It’s easy to really dial in to what the plant needs,” Cox said.

The greenhouse is more than just an investment in the business, Cox said it’s an investment in the community.

“We just looked at this as an extension of our community and another opportunity to create some good jobs for people and another opportunity to create some good food for people,” Cox said.

The greenhouse is going to create at least one full-time job and one part-time job, with more job opportunities possible as their farming operation expands.

Cox said they also hope to start partnering with other restaurants so more people can enjoy their locally grown produce.