Daleville veterinarian now offering rattlesnake vaccines for dogs

If you plan to take your dog out hiking with you this summer, a local veterinarian says there's a vaccine you might want to consider.

The Pet Health Clinic in Daleville began offering rattlesnake vaccines for dogs this week.

Dr. Kayla Shelton said the vaccine is not for everyone's dog, only those who hunt with their dogs, hike with them or who live on property with rattlesnakes.

Shelton said her colleagues who worked in emergency veterinary care last summer reported about one to two cases of rattlesnake bites in dogs a week.

"So it's only for dogs," Shelton said. "It only covers rattlesnakes, like different types of rattlesnakes so there's no coverage for copperheads or other venomous snakes. If your dog has the vaccine that's great. If they're bit by a venomous snake though, they still have to go to the veterinarian."

Shelton said the clinic is also in a position to meet the needs of dogs traveling with their companions on the Appalachian Trail.

