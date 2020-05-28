Damage shows in Radford from heavy rains

The City of Radford is just now starting to see what is left from last week’s heavy rains.

You might remember the high waters filling Sparky’s Run Dog Park. Now that the river has receded back to its banks, it's obvious it left quite a bit of damage at the park.

The fence is filled with debris and much of it is damaged. It was recently fixed from previous flooding.

Bisset Park is back open, but playground equipment is off limits until crews can determine its stability.

The city is still working to estimate the damage.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.