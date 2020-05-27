Dan River Region Entrepreneur Ecosystem awarded grant to administer coronavirus relief funds

The Dan River Region Entrepreneur Ecosystem, involved in the

growth and support of the region’s entrepreneurs and small businesses through a consortium of resource providers, has announced the CORONAVIRUS RELIEF FUND partnership with the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region.

The Dan River Region Entrepreneur Ecosystem (DRREE) and the Community Foundation of Dan River Region (CFDRR) have partnered to provide relief support to the local business community. An appointed selection committee from throughout the region will help fill gaps

in funding for small businesses and entrepreneurs in the City of Danville, Pittsylvania County, and Caswell County, particularly those that have struggled to access other sources of funding during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Targeting grant funding from the Coronavirus Relief Fund for small business and entrepreneur support is one priority objective of The Community Foundation. Dan River Region Entrepreneur Ecosystem was identified as a regional organization with the capacity for development and implementation of a fair, equitable, and inclusive mini grant process. The Entrepreneur Ecosystem will utilize contributions made to the Coronavirus Relief Fund to increase the likelihood of a healthy recovery for small businesses from the COVID-19 crisis,” said Kathy Milam,

executive director of the Community Foundation of Dan River Region.

Danville Regional Foundation awarded the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region a challenge grant of $100,000, of which $50,000 is designated to assist the region’s small businesses and entrepreneurs during this difficult time. The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber Foundation, a core member of the Dan River Region Entrepreneur Ecosystem, will serve as the fiscal agent for this initiative.

“Due to the proactive, focused efforts of the Community Foundation and Danville Regional Foundation, we will be able to provide this additional layer of support for small businesses and entrepreneurs in the Dan River Region,” said Alexis Ehrhardt, president & CEO of the Danville

Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce. “Cash flow is a major challenge for small businesses during this pandemic, and the ability to access grant funds like these will be critical as we move into reopening and recovery.”

Grantee eligibility and application requirements will be announced by the end of May 2020. The grant period and disbursement of funds will run until May 18, 2021.

