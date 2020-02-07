Dan River rises to moderate flood stage levels, causes road closures

UPDATE: Overnight, the Dan River continued to rise and reached moderate flood stage. As of 6:30 Friday morning, the river was at 26.71 feet, higher than originally projected.

The Dan River spills into the Riverside Mill parking.

Officials believe the river will crest at this level, which is the highest crest it's seen since Tropical Storm Michael in October 2018; it is the fourth highest crest since 1996.

Flooding has caused some road closures in Danville. As of Friday morning, River Street is closed, with traffic being detoured onto North Main Street and Old Halifax Road.

Sections of Trade Street and Goodyear Boulevard are also closed. Memorial Drive between Park Avenue and Primrose Place remains closed to all traffic following a mudslide Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY:Around 8 p.m. Thursday night, the Dan River began to take over the Riverside Mill Plaza, flooding the lower half of it's parking lot, as well as other parking lots on Bridge Street in Danville.

City officials say the river reached 23 feet around 8 p.m. and is expected to peak at 26.1 feet by noon on Friday.

The rise in river levels will mainly be caused by rainfall traveling east in the Dan River, causing flooding in Danville and South Boston.

Officials are asking drivers to turn around when they come across high water.

