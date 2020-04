Celebrations look a little different with social distancing, and parents have had to get creative when it comes to decorations and party themes.

WDBJ7 photo

So Silas Hilliard and his mom, Tanya, went with the obvious one: a COVID-19 party.

There are signs that say "No one is invited," "Social distancing" and "Biological Hazard."

Silas still plans to go to the amusement park in NC, with friends, later this summer.

