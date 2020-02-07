Danville: A Comeback City

Over and over. The sound of water repeats itself along the Dan River.

WDBJ7 photo

Repetition.

It's how a hair stylist calms an unruly mane. But doing the same thing doesn't always get the best results.

"The only thing I hear about Danville is usually negative," said Tim Hilliard. Hilliard's wife owns a thriving business in the River District, Zinc Total Salon.

Hilliard isn't the only one who hears negative talk.

"Coming here I had heard a lot of negative things about Danville. I talked to people. I was in Charlotte at the time, and talking to people from the region was bad. They had a more negative perception about crime in Danville than what actually existed. Crime was high, but if you listened to them, it was out of control here," said Chief Scott Booth.

In February 2018, Booth became the chief of police for the city after the former chief retired.

The year before Booth started, the city of just over 42,000 had 13 murders. There were 15 murders in 2016, which was a record-breaking year for crime.

"The Danville of two years ago I do believe is a much different place than it is now," said Booth.

In 2019, there were eight murders. That's the lowest number of murders in five years. While Booth says crime reduction is always at the forefront of the department's efforts, it's the perception of crime that's more worrisome.

"There's a lot of negative perception there. You know about crimes, and gangs and a city that really, really was challenged to find its footing after a loss of manufacturing business or what have you," said Booth.

"I think that a lot of people hear one or two negative stories about crimes or things that are not necessarily positive, they kind of run with it," said Hilliard.

But improving crime numbers and the perception of the numbers is not the only change happening here.

Since the beginning of 2018, nearly 1,700 new jobs have been announced.

"There's tremendous transformation occurring in this area. Everyone feels it, whether they want to acknowledge it or not," said Matt Rowe, the director of Economic Development for Pittslyvania County.

That doesn't mean companies aren't conscious of the reputation.

"I was with a prospect recently, as soon as I picked them up from the airport, commented on a recent article regarding the reduction of crime in the community, and he was very complementary of Chief Booth and the progress that our police department is making," said Corrie Teague, assistant Director of Economic Development for Danville.

Progress, but Chief Booth doesn't take all the credit. He credits community partnerships and community engagement, but also time.

It takes time to rebuild a city, just like It takes time for water to flow downstream, or for a hair stylist to get the perfect cut.

Both a business owner, who has lived in the city for 50 years, and a police chief who's lived in the city for two years agree, Danvillle has a lot going for it.

The challenge is convincing everyone else.

