Danville City Council eyes 1% sales tax increase to fund school improvements

Danville City Council is seeking permission for the state to hold a referendum on a 1% sales tax increase that would fund school improvements.

WDBJ7 photo

At Tuesday night's city council meeting, members passed a resolution 6 to 0 that would send a letter to the General Assembly, with the goal of increasing the sales tax by one percent to pay for renovations for four schools.

"It's been many decades since a lot of our schools in our school system have been built and it's been many years since they have last been renovated, so there is certainly a lot of need in our school system." said City Manager Ken Larking.

Two years ago a study revealed it would take $119 million to upgrade Woodberry Hills and Johnson Elementary Schools, as well as the Langston school grounds and George Washington High School.

The proposed increase would bring an additional $9 million a year to the city. If voters were to approve this tax in a referendum it could save them from seeing other tax hikes.

"The alternative is a pretty steep tax rate in real estate which would effect what people pay annually their property tax, so the sales tax is just an option to consider." said Larking.

Halifax County is the only other locality that has permission from the state to have this type of tax in place to pay for renovations or a new school at Halifax County High School.

When Halifax County voted on the referendum in November 2019, it passed 70% to 30%.

