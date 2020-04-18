Danville FD collecting food donations for God's Storehouse

All seven fire stations in Danville are now collecting food donations to benefit God's Storehouse.

The non-perishable goods that are also not in glass containers donated will be be used to help those struggling to eat find food and learn about nutrition and further resources, according to a release from the city.

Grocery items needed include:

Peanut butter

Canned meat – chicken, tuna, beef stew

Low-sugar canned fruit

Small juices – 100% fruit juice, high in vitamin C

Canned mixed vegetables

Canned collard greens or other green vegetables

Tomato and chicken noodle soup

Small and large cereals

Canned pasta sauce

Pasta

There will be white cardboard collection bins at each of the facilities for donation drop-offs.

More about God's Storehouse can be found at https://www.godsstorehouse.org/.

