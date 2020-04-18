Danville FD collecting food donations for God's Storehouse

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ7)-- All seven fire stations in Danville are now collecting food donations to benefit God's Storehouse.
The non-perishable goods that are also not in glass containers donated will be be used to help those struggling to eat find food and learn about nutrition and further resources, according to a release from the city.
Grocery items needed include:
Peanut butter
Canned meat – chicken, tuna, beef stew
Low-sugar canned fruit
Small juices – 100% fruit juice, high in vitamin C
Canned mixed vegetables
Canned collard greens or other green vegetables
Tomato and chicken noodle soup
Small and large cereals
Canned pasta sauce
Pasta
There will be white cardboard collection bins at each of the facilities for donation drop-offs.
More about God's Storehouse can be found at https://www.godsstorehouse.org/.
