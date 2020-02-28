Danville Family Vet goes viral on Tik Tok

Dr. Jeff Smith likes to eat healthy and typically eats fruit with his lunch. Tuesday, he pulled out an orange to eat. But he soon gained some fame thanks to the Danville Family Vet office staff.

Dr. Smith was recorded as he washed his orange with dish soap and then ate the orange with the peel on. The 25-second video was uploaded to Tik Tok. Within two days, it has received more than 2 million views and hundreds of thousands of "likes" and comments.

"At the beginning of the week the account had 40 followers and now we're at like 10,000 followers," said Dr. Smith.

Smith uses all kinds of social media platforms to connect with his patients' humans, but he never expected this kind of reaction from eating a piece of his lunch. Smith said he plans to use Tik Tok more going forward.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.