Danville Financial Service Center closes to the public

The Charles H. Harris Financial Service Center will be closed to the public for the time being during the coronavirus outbreak, according to a release from the city Sunday.

Employees will communicate through email or phone, and be able to take payments at the drive-thru window and dropbox. Cash payments must be made using the drive-thru.

Customers can also use regular mail or the online method. The building lobby will stay open during normal business hours for customer access to the ATM and credit card kiosk.

The City of Danville reminds its residents that utility disconnections for non-payment have been suspended, along with the $50 delinquent account charge if a bill is more than 35 days past due. The press release goes on to ask customers to maintain their accounts to be as current as they can to avoid hardships when non-payment disconnections are brought back.

