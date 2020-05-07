Danville Fire Department honors SOVAH Danville hospital workers with parade

In Danville, the fire department and Firehouse Subs came together to lighten up the day for staff and patients at SOVAH Danville Hospital.

WDBJ7 photo

Nurses lined the street as the trucks drove by and people shouted "thank you" and sounded the trucks' sirens.

At the end of the parade the department unloaded a bus full of Firehouse Subs for lunch.

The staff was grateful for the love.

"My brother was a firefighter for many years, so I understand what they go through, and the fact that they are willing to come out here and support us at this is a wonderful feeling that we know the community in Danville stands up for one another," said hospitalist Eric Taylor.

The hospital is planning another parade for the community to participate in next Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.