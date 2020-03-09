Danville house fire under control

UPDATE: According to the Danville Fire Department, the fire on North Main Street is under control.

EARLIER: The Danville Fire Department is working a fire on North Main Street.

When responders arrived at the scene, heavy flames were showing from a home at 1422 North Main Street.

There is no word yet on injuries.

North Main Street is temporarily closed from Bradley Road to New Street.

