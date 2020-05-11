Danville Fire Department sees calmest April since October 2014

The Danville Fire Department experienced an unusual call volume last month. The Battalion Chief says they responded to 583 calls, including fire and first responder calls, in April. He says that's the calmest month the department had seen since October 2014.

They responded to only three working fires. The chief says calls may be down due to COVID-19.

"Our EMS calls were down, fire calls were about the same, and I think a lot of that has to do with because people just weren't calling 9-1-1, and I think there's concern to go to the emergency room because of the coronavirus," Brian Alderson, Battalion Chief of the Danville Fire Department, said.

Alderson says it's not always good to have fewer calls, since some patients are avoiding help that they may urgently need.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.