Danville Fire reports April as 'calmest' month since October 2014

A total of 583 calls in April set a record for the Danville Fire Department.

According to a post made on their Facebook page, crews responded to just three working fires. Engine 5 (Third Ave.) ranked as the busiest apparatus, which was mirrored by their areas ranking for activity.

Property damage during the month of April amounted to $153,000. Danville Fire saved $101,000 of those damaged assets.

The God's Storehouse food drive is still active. Non-perishable goods can be brought to any station.

If you would like to hear more about resources provided by the Danville Fire Department, use the link to access their website.

