Machinery fire extinguished at Unarco Industries in Danville

A piece of machinery caught fire inside Unarco Industries in Danville Friday morning.

The Danville Fire Department responded to the business along Stinson Drive at 8:04 a.m.

The machine had caught fire during maintenance and was contained by an overhead sprinkler until crews arrived to extinguish it.

There was no damage to the building, Battalion Chief Brian Alderson said.

There was a large amount of smoke inside the work area of the building, so crews spent the next hour clearing the smoke, before workers returned.

No one was injured.

