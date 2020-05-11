Danville Harvest Jubilee Board cancels concert, event season

The Danville Harvest Jubilee Board has announced the cancellation of its 2020 concert and event season.

“Due to the current pandemic and continuing health concerns facing the country, we can’t in good faith continue to work toward scheduling shows with so many uncertainties regarding public venues,” said DHJ Board President Brian K. Alderson.

The concert series often takes place in the late summer and early fall, but contracts and ticket sales typically begin in June and July.

“Even though the events are scheduled for later this year, the advanced planning realities of producing these events has required us to make a decision sooner than later,” Alderson added. “It is truly heartbreaking to make this decision, however, for the safety of our attendees, sponsors, performers, road crews, volunteers, and countless others who make these events happen every year, we feel it is our responsibility to conform to all state and local guidelines and the recommendations of health officials.”

While the cancelation includes sponsored events such as the Concert Series and Shrimp Fest, it currently excludes the Bright Leaf Brew Fest. The board will make a decision regarding that event at a later time.

The DHJ says the inability to predict when it will be safe to host large scale events has stalled planning, but there are plans underway for 2021.

Announcements will be made in the fall concerning the Cabin Fever Music Series’ ability to return to the Danville Community market.

“We are so disappointed and feel we owe an apology to all of our supporters and sponsors,” Alderson added. “However, we are determined not to let the disappointment of this year keep us from providing quality entertainment next season when we can return safely.”

