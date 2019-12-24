REWARD: Danville Humane Society looking for dog thrown from car

Danville Humane Society is looking for a chihuahua that was thrown out of a car in the Ballou Park area Monday night.

At around 8:15 p.m. December 23, a witness saw a black chihuahua being thrown out of a car; the dog was last seen running in the direction of McDonald's.

The witness was unable to get a license plate number, but spent some time looking for the dog. The humane society is offering a reward of up to $750 for anyone who is able to capture the dog and bring it to the shelter.

They ask that you call the police if you see the dog, but cannot catch it. If it is captured as a result of your phone call, the humane society says they will still "happily" pay a reward.

"We will keep him the stray time required by law and then find him a home where he will never again have to worry about suffering at the hands of humans," said the Danville Humane Society.

