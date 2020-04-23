Danville PD looking for Salvation Army vandals

Danville Police are looking for the people responsible for spray-painting graffiti on the Salvation Army at 123 Henry Street April 21.

Surveillance photos show three vandals coming from the direction of Keene Street about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. They left running in the direction of North Main Street at 11:30 p.m. All three were wearing hoodies, masks and gloves.

Police are asking anyone in the area with home surveillance equipment to review it and contact DPD if they have relevant footage during the time the incident took place.

Anyone with information on this incident should is asked to call police at 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.

