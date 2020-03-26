Danville Police: Man wanted for shooting considered armed and dangerous

Danville Police are searching for a man wanted for a shooting last week.

32-year-old Maurice Patterson is wanted for Shooting from a Moving Vehicle and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The incident took place March 17, 2020 in the 100 block of Garland Street. Minor property damage was reported and no one was hurt.

Anyone with information on Patterson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000, or use the crime tips CARE app.

