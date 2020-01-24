Danville Police arrest man accused of stabbing hotel employee

Danville Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing a hotel employee Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Travel Inn on W. Main Street after a passerby called 911 about a man standing on the side of the road waving a knife. Officers found the victim, who had been injured, and arrested the suspect before he left the scene.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Rahim Lee of Danville and charged him with malicious wounding. The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say Lee was staying at the Travel Inn, where the victim works. The stabbing took place during a fight between the two.

Police say the passerby who called 911 should be commended for willingness to “see something and say something” that got officers dispatched quickly.

Anyone with more information on this case is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 434-793-0000 or reach out via the city's crime reporting app CARE.

