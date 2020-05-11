Danville Police arrest man for 2019 July 4 shooting death

Danville Police have arrested a man wanted for the shooting death of another man on the 4th of July in 2019.

Lindsey Wilson, of Yanceyville, NC, was arrested during a traffic stop on an outstanding warrant for malicious wounding.

The charge is related to the assault on 72-year-old Melvin Smith, who died from his injuries. Wilson is being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.

Police became involved when they were called to the SOVAH Health emergency room July 4, 2019, because Smith had been dropped off there by someonoe who had left by the time police arrived.

