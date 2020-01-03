Danville Police arrest two after woman attacked in her home

Danville Police have arrested two people for an attack on a woman in her home last month.

The woman says the night of December 19, she was tied up and hit with a bat, and things were stolen from her home. She is recovering after being taken to a hospital for treatment.

She told police she knows at least one of the suspects, and police say the crime was apparently not random.

36-year-old LaChristopher Mays is charged with Malicious Wounding and Grand Larceny. 44-year-old Keith Starling is charged with Grand Larceny.

