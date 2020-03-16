Danville Police cancel community events, public fingerprinting

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ7) - The Danville Police Department is canceling several community engagement activities in response to concerns over the coronavirus.
The following events have been canceled or postponed:
- Community Engagement Walk
- March 17
- Community Meeting at Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God
- March 19
- Citizen Police Academy
- March 31 – May 19
The department has also suspended public fingerprinting for background checks through March 29.
The department is monitoring the situation and will announce the rescheduled dates for some events in the future.
