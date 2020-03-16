Danville Police cancel community events, public fingerprinting

The Danville Police Department is canceling several community engagement activities in response to concerns over the coronavirus.

The following events have been canceled or postponed:



Community Engagement Walk

March 17

Community Meeting at Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God

March 19

Citizen Police Academy

March 31 – May 19

The department has also suspended public fingerprinting for background checks through March 29.

The department is monitoring the situation and will announce the rescheduled dates for some events in the future.

