WATCH: Danville Police investigating Christmas Eve home invasion

Danville Police are investigating a home invasion that took place Christmas Eve.

Surveillance photo courtesy victim, who wishes to remain anonymous

The victim wants to remain anonymous, but provided home surveillance video of the incident. Neither the victim nor police have released information about the part of town targeted.

The thief got away with several electronic devices, and police have not made an arrest.

If you have information that might help find the thief, you're asked to call Danville Police at 434-799-5111.

