Danville Police looking for suspect in Sunday shooting

Danville Police are looking for a man wanted for a Sunday shooting.

Lamark Davis, 30, of Danville, is wanted for firearms violations.

Police responded to the 1200 block of N. Main Street around 11 a.m. Sunday for shots fired. They found one car and business had sustained damage from the gunfire, but no one was hurt. Investigators determined Davis was the shooter and got warrants on him for shooting from a vehicle, discharge firearm at a building and discharging firearm in a public place.

Anyone with information on this incident or Davis's whereabouts is asked to call police at 434-793-0000 or use the crime reporting app CARE.

