Danville Police officer hit by hearse driver during funeral procession

A Danville Police officer was hit by the driver of a hearse while directing traffic for a funeral procession Monday.

Officer Andrew Eanes was leading the procession northbound on North. Main Street to the Highland Burial Park entrance about 1:15 p.m. He used his patrol vehicle to block southbound traffic and stepped out of his patrol vehicle to come to attention while the funeral passed. That's when the hearse driver ran into him and the driver’s side of the patrol vehicle.

Eanes was taken to a hospital for evaluation, after sustaining what police call non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the hearse, 35-year-old Tyrell L. Payne, was not hurt. He is charged with failure to maintain proper control of a vehicle.

