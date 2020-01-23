Danville Police say serious crime is down, year-to-year

Danville Police have released numbers connected to crime in their city, and they say serious crime is down from 2018 to 2019.

Murder, for instance, is down 27%, with 11 in 2018 and eight in 2019. Robbery is down 62%, from 60 to 22, and forcible sex offenses dropped from 45 to 25, a 44-percent decrease.

The department credits several things with the year-to-year success, including daily, weekly and monthly accountability meetings, better internal communication and better use of commanders focusing on specific areas of the city. DPD says it's also identified and examined repeat calls to detemine service and crime patterns, focused on violent and gang offenders and using a data-driven approach to identifying violent and repeat offenders.

The full report is attached to this story.

