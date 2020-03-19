Danville Police to practice social distancing by filing certain reports over the phone

The Danville Police Department has modified its services in an effort to mitigate the spread and impact of COVID-19.

The department is following public health recommendations to limit close contact with people when possible.

The changes include giving callers the option to file a report by phone for certain non-emergency, non-violent or non-criminal calls that have already happened. This would help eliminate the need for an in-person response from an officer in some instances.

The investigation and other follow-up procedures will not change.

Police will continue to respond to all emergency calls following standard procedures.

However, officers have been encouraged to practice social distancing and may ask people to step outside to talk with them about an incident.

“These slight changes to our procedures will minimize the risk of our officers spreading germs to others and help keep our community members and officers healthy,” a press release said.

The response to COVID-19 is rapidly evolving and the department is working to do its part in protecting the community and keeping it healthy.

