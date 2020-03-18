Danville Police urge businesses to comply with 10-person limit

The Danville Police Department said it will enforce Governor Ralph Northam’s order that restricts the number of patrons, if businesses do not comply.

The order was put into place Tuesday and gives law enforcement the ability to enforce the 10-person gatherings limit across the Commonwealth.

“The Danville Police Department understands the hardship that this order places on our businesses and their employees,” a press release said. “We hope that our community will not put its officers in the unfortunate position of having to take enforcement actions for violations of this order.”

