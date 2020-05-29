Danville Public Schools adds to summer student feeding program

A group of Danville Public Schools' staff will be working to make sure students stay fed during the next few months as everyone continues to navigate the coronavirus crisis.

According to the district, students will be provided both breakfast and lunch from June 1-August 7 using transportation buses and the Child Nutrition Department's Food Truck to reach 23 local sites.

A full list of sites can be found as an attachment to this article.

Danville Public Schools says their staff will continue to observe safety measures outlined by the CDC and Virginia Department of Health.

