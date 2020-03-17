Danville, Roanoke recognized as All-American City Award finalists

Two hometowns have been listed as finalists in the 2020 All-American City Award.

Every year the National Civic League recognizes communities that show innovation, inclusivity, and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges.

Both Danville and Roanoke were listed as the top 22 finalists that will go on to compete this June in Denver, Colorado for the award which is given to 10 communities each year.

The focus of this year’s All-American Cities has been creating a healthy community for everyone.

Danville and Roanoke will bring a team of residents, nonprofit leaders, business representatives, government officials and young people to compete in Colorado.

The groups will participate in presentations and workshops for three days.

The following is a list of all this year’s finalists:



Algoma, WI

Aurora, CO

Belleville, IL

Danville, VA

Douglasville, GA

El Paso, TX

Franklin, TN

Harlingen, TX

Highland Park, IL

Hopkinsville, KY

Logansport, IN

Mason City, IA

Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Lakes, FL

Muncie, IN

Pitt County, NC

Portsmouth, OH

Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Roanoke, VA

Rochester, NY

Sumter, SC

Topeka, KS

