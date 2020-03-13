Danville announces changes to jail, sentence policies amid coronavirus

The Danville Sheriff's Office has issued a handful of adjustments to the business surrounding jail, courthouse security and the process of civil service as a response to the coronavirus.

According to a release, the following changes have been made to sentences:

1. Defendants currently serving weekend sentences in Danville City Jail: weekend sentences will be suspended until at least April 25, 2020.

2. Those sentenced to serve weekends will have their time start no earlier than April 25, 2020

3. Defendants sentenced with delayed confinement to report to the Danville City Jail will have their delays extended until at least April 25, 2020.

The following changes have been made to jail policies:

1. In-person visits have been suspended for anyone other than attorneys or medical personnel

-Each inmate will have one free video visit per week where family/friends can use their mobile phone, tablet or other types of electronics. Additional visits can be bought at a reduced amount through www.icsolutions.com.

-Each inmate will be getting a free phone call to tell their loved ones about the move to video and the details regarding setting them up

2. Select group programs for inmates have been suspended to minimize contact with the public.

