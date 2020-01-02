Danville cat recovering after being shot with arrow

The Danville Area Humane Society is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who hurt a cat with a bow and arrow.

The Humane Society says when employees of A.S. Pugh Roofing Company on North Main Street went to work Thursday morning, they found the tortoiseshell cat with an arrow lodged in her side. The cat underwent surgery to remove the arrow; the attached photo is of the cat still under anesthesia.

A representative of Animal Medical Center said, “She got lucky; the arrow hit right above her heart and lungs.”

Paulette Dean, executive director, said, “This, sadly, is a reminder why we urge people with cats to keep them inside. An outside cat is at the mercy of anyone they meet. We are very grateful for the wonderful people at A.S. Pugh Roofing Company."

The cat will remain at the veterinary hospital for at least a couple days.

Anyone with information about the person who hurt the cat is asked to call the Danville Area Humane Society at 434-799-0843.